Schlotzsky's second attempt at Baton Rouge market goes bust
While the Capital Region may be a booming market for some fast casual restaurant chains, Schlotzsky's isn't among them. After just two years in operation, two area Schlotzksy's locations-one at 5565 Essen Lane, the other at 1324 N. Airline Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|nyy
|20,875
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|Michael
|43
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Sun
|Longbow
|109
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC