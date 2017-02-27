Robbery suspect hurt in deputy-involv...

Robbery suspect hurt in deputy-involved shooting

An alleged armed robbery suspect was shot by an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy just after midnight Wednesday morning. The incident started at the RaceTrac gas station on Essen Lane near I-10 when the suspect allegedly put a gun to the victim's head and demanded money, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

