Robbery suspect hurt in deputy-involved shooting
An alleged armed robbery suspect was shot by an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy just after midnight Wednesday morning. The incident started at the RaceTrac gas station on Essen Lane near I-10 when the suspect allegedly put a gun to the victim's head and demanded money, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
