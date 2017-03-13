Registered sex offender accused of ab...

Registered sex offender accused of abducting woman, 19, and raping her in Baton Rouge park

A 42-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Thursday, accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint March 9 and raping her at a Baton Rouge park. Quenton Dwayne Rogers, 16776 Pride Baywood Road, Pride, was booked with second-degree kidnapping, armed robbery and first-degree rape, according to booking records.

