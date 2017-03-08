Seven-year breast cancer survivor Peggy Hanks, center, of Baton Rouge, is joined by supporters Carol McCallum, left, and Jim Seidule, right, both of Baton Rouge, and other members of the 'P&J's Peeps' team, as they begin the walk, Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fundraiser. Volunteer Mandy Broussard, right, of Baton Rouge, high fives breast cancer survivors as they pass by during their special parade, Saturday, March 4, 2017, before the start of the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.