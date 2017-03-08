Race for the Cure

Race for the Cure

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Seven-year breast cancer survivor Peggy Hanks, center, of Baton Rouge, is joined by supporters Carol McCallum, left, and Jim Seidule, right, both of Baton Rouge, and other members of the 'P&J's Peeps' team, as they begin the walk, Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fundraiser. Volunteer Mandy Broussard, right, of Baton Rouge, high fives breast cancer survivors as they pass by during their special parade, Saturday, March 4, 2017, before the start of the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr econ prof 20,883
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Wed Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Tue joshg1 1
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mar 6 Michael 43
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC