Race for the Cure
Seven-year breast cancer survivor Peggy Hanks, center, of Baton Rouge, is joined by supporters Carol McCallum, left, and Jim Seidule, right, both of Baton Rouge, and other members of the 'P&J's Peeps' team, as they begin the walk, Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fundraiser. Volunteer Mandy Broussard, right, of Baton Rouge, high fives breast cancer survivors as they pass by during their special parade, Saturday, March 4, 2017, before the start of the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|econ prof
|20,883
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Tue
|joshg1
|1
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 6
|Michael
|43
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC