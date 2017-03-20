Prairieville man arrested, accused of third-degree rape
A Prairieville man is accused of third-degree rape, after a woman said she went with him to a Baton Rouge casino on Saturday, but has no memories of the events following that outing that led to her finding herself in the man's home Sunday morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said.
