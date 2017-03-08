Police: Man gave officer fake ID after slamming driver's head into window, causing car accident
A man is accused of slamming his girlfriend's head into the window of a car that she was driving, which then caused her to lose consciousness and crash the car on the interstate, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department report. Police say 22-year-old Dustin Greig was sitting behind the driver's side as his girlfriend drove in the 1200 block of South I-110 on Nov. 10, 2016 when he grabbed her hair and slammed her head into the window.
