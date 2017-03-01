Police arrest suspect in December murder of Keifer Johnson
Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a suspect in the Dec. 21 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Keifer Johnson, according to a police report. Julius Demond Bess, 28, 3579 Victoria Drive, was booked into Parish Prison on second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
