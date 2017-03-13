Photos: 'Wearin' of the Green' parade brings delight, revelry to Baton Rouge streets

Baton Rouge's annual St. Patrick's Day 'Wearin' of the Green' parade rolled Saturday, March 18, 2017, to the delight of thousands of riders and spectators. Baton Rouge's Liam Pittman, 7, catches a string of green beads from his perch in a tree on Terrace Ave., Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Baton Rouge's 'Wearin' of the Green' St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.