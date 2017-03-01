Photos: Baton Rouge's Susan G. Komen ...

Photos: Baton Rouge's Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure breast cancer fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Breast cancer survivors, family members and supporters gathered in large numbers Saturday, March 4, 2017 to take part in the annual Baton Rouge Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure 5k run/fitness walk, which headquartered and started the Old Front Nine golf course area at LSU. The event raises funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Sholyn 20,872
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Feb 26 Smokie 1
New mayors request Feb 25 justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Feb 22 Pussylicker1 25
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC