Photos: Baton Rouge's Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure breast cancer fundraiser

Breast cancer survivors, family members and supporters gathered in large numbers Saturday, March 4, 2017 to take part in the annual Baton Rouge Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure 5k run/fitness walk, which headquartered and started the Old Front Nine golf course area at LSU. The event raises funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

