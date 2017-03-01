Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in East Baton Rouge Parish crash
Shortly before 11:00 p.m. last night, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash, involving a pedestrian on LA 946-- north of LA 37 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers say initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Mulkey was walking across LA 946.
