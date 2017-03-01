Pedestrian struck and killed by vehic...

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in East Baton Rouge Parish crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. last night, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash, involving a pedestrian on LA 946-- north of LA 37 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers say initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Mulkey was walking across LA 946.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) 2 hr Michael 43
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Illyphillycmdprou... 20,874
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) 17 hr Longbow 109
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Feb 26 Smokie 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC