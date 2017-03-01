Our Views: Hard questions on littering

At the cleanup site Jan. 17 on Greenwood Road are, first row from left, West Feliciana Parish Public Works Director Jim Ferguson, Sheriff Austin Daniel, Keep West Feliciana Beautiful board members Cammie Norwood, Rachel Howell and Lauren Field and Waste Management's Warren Guedry; and second row, KWFB's Chris Johnston and Kevin Dreher, and Randy Metz and Brian Spillman, of the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.