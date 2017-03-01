Officer body camera shows shooting of aggressive pit bull deemed unnecessary by BRPD Chief

A Baton Rouge police officer who was suspended for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot a dog during a robbery call is planning an appeal of the disciplinary action to the 19th Judicial District Court, according to his legal representation. Officer Abraham Wilson III's original 10-day suspension was reduced to five days after an appeal in late February by the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, but Wilson still believes his actions were justified, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.