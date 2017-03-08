New lawsuit blames August flooding on I-12 construction
A Tangipahoa Parish man has a filed a lawsuit against the state and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, blaming the construction of Interstate 12 for severe and repeated flooding in his parish. Levi E. Robertson filed the lawsuit today in Baton Rouge federal court on behalf of himself and other "similarly situated persons," with intentions to set up a possible class action suit.
