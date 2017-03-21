The son of jailed Baton Rouge automobile dealer Hamid Ghassemi, who is charged along with three other men in the alleged murder-for-hire of Ghassemi's ex-wife in 2015, is seeking damages from his father and the other men in a lawsuit. Hamed Ghassemi claims his 54-year-old mother, Taherah Ghassemi, suffered "torture and unspeakable mental anguish" during her kidnapping and murder.

