Mother suffered "torture and unspeakable mental anguish," son claims in suit against fa...
The son of jailed Baton Rouge automobile dealer Hamid Ghassemi, who is charged along with three other men in the alleged murder-for-hire of Ghassemi's ex-wife in 2015, is seeking damages from his father and the other men in a lawsuit. Hamed Ghassemi claims his 54-year-old mother, Taherah Ghassemi, suffered "torture and unspeakable mental anguish" during her kidnapping and murder.
