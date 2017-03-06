More green space on the way in downto...

More green space on the way in downtown Baton Rouge

3 hrs ago

The Downtown Development District will celebrate the groundbreaking Wednesday at City Hall Plaza of the third component of the downtown Central Green, a unified system of green spaces near the City Hall complex, Old State Capitol, North Boulevard Town Square and the Mississippi River levee. The Central Green was a recommendation of Plan Baton Rouge II, the master plan for downtown, and has been in the works for several years.

