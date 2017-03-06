More green space on the way in downtown Baton Rouge
The Downtown Development District will celebrate the groundbreaking Wednesday at City Hall Plaza of the third component of the downtown Central Green, a unified system of green spaces near the City Hall complex, Old State Capitol, North Boulevard Town Square and the Mississippi River levee. The Central Green was a recommendation of Plan Baton Rouge II, the master plan for downtown, and has been in the works for several years.
