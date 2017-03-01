Mentorship Academy gets initial OK to have its charter renewed until...
Advocate staff file photo by CHARLES CHAMPAGNE - A chemistry-themed mural from the Walls Project colors the side of the Mentorship Academy located on Florida Avenue in downtown Baton Rouge. A downtown Baton Rouge high school that opened in 2010 and was in danger of closing due to low test scores is on track to have its operating contract extended through 2023.
