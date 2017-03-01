Mayor Broome: 'I had no objections' to mental health tax returning to Metro Council
Metro council district 10 candidate Tara Wicker speaks during a citizen's assembly put on by Together Baton Rouge, Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, La. Metro council district 10 candidate Tara Wicker speaks during a citizen's assembly put on by Together Baton Rouge, Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Steve Bannon
|20,870
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC