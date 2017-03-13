Man charged in fatal shooting of boy, 16, on teen's birthday in Baton Rouge area: report
Octavio Bringas-Posadas faces a state charge of second-degree murder in East Baton Rouge Parish and federal charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and illegal re-entry into the United States after the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Darius Plummer on Monday, March 13, 2017. A 49-year-old man faces state and federal charges after authorities say he fatally shot a 16-year-old boy earlier this week in the Baton Rouge area, on the teen's birthday, WAFB reports.
