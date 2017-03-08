Man caught on video fighting on I-10 ...

Man caught on video fighting on I-10 dies in crash hours later: report

A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash in Ascension Parish hours after he and another man were recorded on video brawling outside their cars on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge on Friday, March 10, 2017. A man seen on video Friday fist-fighting with another man outside their vehicles on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge died hours later in a crash in Ascension Parish, WBRZ reported .

