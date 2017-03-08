Man arrested in 2014 fatal shooting at Baton Rouge auto upholstery...
A man accused in a May 2014 fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Road was arrested Wednesday and booked with second-degree murder, Baton Rouge police said. Leslie Ferguson, 24, of 6304 Bluegrass, is accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Brumfield, 23, on May 31, 2014, at Brumfield's place of employment, Red's Auto Upholstery at 5737 Greenwell Springs Road.
