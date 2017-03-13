Major Baton Rouge contractors squaring off over $250M contract to...
The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors is taking up a challenge this morning to the lucrative contract to manage the state's $1.6 billion flood recovery program, Restore Louisiana. Earlier this month, the state selected a joint-venture team headed by IEM to be its program manager for the flood recovery program.
