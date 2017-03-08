LSU professor's course on Georgetown slave sale has students confronting slavery, racism

After making her presentation, Maxine Crump, center, chats with student Shaya Khorsandi, left, at LSU's Spring Class "272 Slaves: Discovering Louisiana's Past" that is studying the Georgetown 272 sale of 1838 Tuesday March 7, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. It's a course that was derived out of the recent news stories about the sale.

