LSU professor's course on Georgetown ...

LSU professor's course on Georgetown slave sale has students confronting slavery, racism

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

After making her presentation, Maxine Crump, center, chats with student Shaya Khorsandi, left, at LSU's Spring Class "272 Slaves: Discovering Louisiana's Past" that is studying the Georgetown 272 sale of 1838 Tuesday March 7, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. It's a course that was derived out of the recent news stories about the sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! 7 hr simply thrilled 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr jersey city 20,887
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) Fri ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 8 Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mar 6 Michael 43
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,560 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC