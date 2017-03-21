LSP: Man accused of killing deputy dies in hospital
The man accused of killing a deputy has died following being wounded during an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, March 18. The incident happened at roughly 11 p.m. Saturday night at Classic Cuts salon on O'Neal Lane. Sgt. Shawn Anderson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was shot and killed in the incident.
