Louisiana Public Broadcasting to premiere Zachary Richard's...
Historic photos provide the backdrop for 'Attakapas: The Cajun Story,' a multi-media concert recorded live with artist Zachary Richard at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge. A Cajun sugar cane worker, the dirt still under his nails, shows his hand of cards to his son in this image from 'Attakapas: The Cajun Story.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,888
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|14 hr
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Fri
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 6
|Michael
|43
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC