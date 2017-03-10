La Madeleine adds Louisiana restaurants to sale menu
La Madeleine, a French baker-cafe chain, is looking for a buyer for its seven Louisiana restaurants, as well as those in Houston, Atlanta, Austin and Washington, D.C. The refranchising push is part of the company's plan to double the size of the chain, which has more than 80 locations nationally. La Madeleine has two locations in Baton Rouge, three in New Orleans, one in Mandeville and one in Lafayette.
