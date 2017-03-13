La. film-subsidy program likely to fa...

La. film-subsidy program likely to face new tune-up, but not phaseout

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Independent study after independent study has found that Louisiana's high-profile program to bring Hollywood productions to the Pelican State has been a victim of its own success. The state's generous subsidy, in the form of tax credits, has lured dozens of filmmakers here -- but at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1 billion over the past decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr arturo 20,919
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mar 13 Susan Byers 44
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Mar 11 simply thrilled 4
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) Mar 10 ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mar 8 Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC