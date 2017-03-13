Jurors to hear opening statements in officer's murder trial

This combination of undated file booking photos provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Marksville City Marshals Norris Greenhouse Jr., left, and Derrick Stafford. The two deputy city marshals have been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder over the November 2015 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father, Christopher Few, after a car chase.

