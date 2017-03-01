Judge refuses to toss cellphone evidence in Ghassemi murder-for-hire case
A state judge refused Friday to throw out crucial cellphone evidence in the alleged murder-for-hire case against Baton Rouge automobile dealer Hamid Ghassemi and three other men in the 2015 killing of his Ghassemi's ex-wife. District Judge Lou Daniel scolded law enforcement for the way a search warrant was presented to a 19th Judicial District Court commissioner in April 2015, but the judge said Ghassemi had no expectation of privacy in the cellphone business records held by AT&T.
