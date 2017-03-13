Judge James Best announces retirement, ending 24 years as judge for 18th District
Judge James Best has announced he's retiring after having served 24 years as a judge for the 18th Judicial District. Best's retirement will take effect May 15, according to a letter dated Feb. 21 that he submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
