Judge: Felons on probation, parole can't vote in Louisiana
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to restore voting rights for more than 70,000 Louisiana residents who are on probation or parole for felony crimes. Judge Tim Kelley says keeping those thousands of people from voting is unfair.
