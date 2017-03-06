Investigators arrest man accused of s...

Investigators arrest man accused of setting small fire inside Walmart

12 hrs ago

Fire investigators said the public responded in helping identify the person believed to be responsible for setting a small fire inside the Walmart on O'Neal Lane early Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Jarrett McCleskey, 19, of Livingston Parish, will faces charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.

Baton Rouge, LA

