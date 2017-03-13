Investar prices 1.4 million shares, will use proceeds for Citizens Bank aquisition
Baton Rouge-based Investar Holding Corp. has priced 1.4 million shares of common stock at $21.25 per share and expects to net around $28.5 million after paying underwriters. The parent company of Investar Bank expects to close the deal around March 22. The company plans to use the money toward the $48.5 million purchase of Citizens Bank of Ville Platte and general corporate purposes.
