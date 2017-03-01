Injured East Baton Rouge deputy Nick ...

Injured East Baton Rouge deputy Nick Tullier's sons pay father visit at Houston hospital

Danielle Alyse McNicoll, Nick Tullier's fiance, poses with Nick in Baton Rouge before he left for Houston for rehabilitation. Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who was shot three times in the July 17 attack by gunman Gavin Long that also killed three other law enforcement officers, was paid a visit by his two sons Friday.

