In Casey's memory: Bittersweet victory in fight for cable barriers

A small but powerful group of heartbroken parents who suffered great losses due to cross-over highway crashes are calling Tuesday's groundbreaking for the installation of cable median barriers along Louisiana Highway 3132 a bittersweet victory. "It still feels like it was yesterday," said Tammy Willson, who lost her daughter Casey Colley in a head-on collision on LA 3132 in December 2013.

