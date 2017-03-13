House fire starts from unattended pot on Sycamore Street early Wednesday
A house fire started early Wednesday when a pot was left unattended on a stove in the 4500 block of Sycamore Street, said Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte. Firefighters responded around 2:45 a.m. and were able to contain the fire within a few minutes, before the flames spread to other parts of the house, Monte said.
