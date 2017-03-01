HHGregg to close stores in Metairie, Harvey and Baton Rouge
HHGregg plans to close 88 stores nationwide by mid-April 2017 in addition to shutting three distribution and delivery centers. HHGregg will exit the Louisiana market this spring, closing three locations in Metairie, Harvey and at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
