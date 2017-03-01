HHGregg to close stores in Metairie, ...

HHGregg to close stores in Metairie, Harvey and Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

HHGregg plans to close 88 stores nationwide by mid-April 2017 in addition to shutting three distribution and delivery centers. HHGregg will exit the Louisiana market this spring, closing three locations in Metairie, Harvey and at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Lilith 20,862
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) 16 hr Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) 16 hr Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Feb 26 Smokie 1
New mayors request Feb 25 justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Feb 22 Pussylicker1 25
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC