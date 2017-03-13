Guest column: Court ruling a blow for La. coast

John Barry, former Vice President of the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East, speaks at a news conference announcing the formation of the non-profit group, Restore Louisiana Now, Inc., in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013. ORG XMIT: NYOTK John Barry, former Vice President of the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East, speaks at a news conference announcing the formation of the non-profit group, Restore Louisiana Now, Inc., in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.