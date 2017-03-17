Geismar man accused of selling drugs from home, $20,000 worth found
With the help of an anonymous tip received in February and a joint investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge police, a Geismar man was arrested Thursday, after $20,000 worth of marijuana was found in his vehicle, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said. The two agencies began the investigation about a month ago after receiving an anonymous tip that Ron McZeal, of Geismar, was getting illegal narcotics shipped to his home, Webre said in a news release.
