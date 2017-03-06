Fugitive task force arrests suspect in Jefferson Ave. deadly shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Allen Turner Jr., 27, was caught by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force. Turner is accused of shooting Devin Johnese, 35, on Jan. 20, 2017 on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and North 23rd Street after an argument inside a business.
