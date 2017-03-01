Fresh food, fit living keep Pat Fellows going

Pat Fellows, owner of Somos Bandidos and Fresh Junkie restaurants in Baton Rouge, mans the counter at Somos Bandidos with a plated 'Rib' taco, left, made with beef brisket, and a 'Buzz,' made with pulled pork. Pat Fellows, owner of Somos Bandidos and Fresh Junkie restaurants in Baton Rouge, at the counter at Somos Bandidos, makes up a 'Rib' taco, left, made with beef brisket, and a 'Buzz,' made with pulled pork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.