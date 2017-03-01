Fresh food, fit living keep Pat Fellows going
Pat Fellows, owner of Somos Bandidos and Fresh Junkie restaurants in Baton Rouge, mans the counter at Somos Bandidos with a plated 'Rib' taco, left, made with beef brisket, and a 'Buzz,' made with pulled pork. Pat Fellows, owner of Somos Bandidos and Fresh Junkie restaurants in Baton Rouge, at the counter at Somos Bandidos, makes up a 'Rib' taco, left, made with beef brisket, and a 'Buzz,' made with pulled pork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC