Former RDA executive Walter Monsour j...

Former RDA executive Walter Monsour joins CSRS Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Walter Monsour, who stepped down recently under fire over funding and his salary as head of the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority and previously was a chief administrative officer to Mayor-President Kip Holden, has been hired by CSRS Inc. Established in 1978, CSRS describes itself as a firm of engineers, architects, planners, surveyors and fund-sourcing experts. It specializes in infrastructure, facilities, commercial development and grants management with public- and private-sector clients across the southeastern United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Now_What- 20,876
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) 23 hr Michael 43
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Sun Longbow 109
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
Bob Henderson Feb 26 Redeemed 3
Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job Feb 26 Smokie 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC