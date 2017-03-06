Former RDA executive Walter Monsour joins CSRS Inc.

Walter Monsour, who stepped down recently under fire over funding and his salary as head of the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority and previously was a chief administrative officer to Mayor-President Kip Holden, has been hired by CSRS Inc. Established in 1978, CSRS describes itself as a firm of engineers, architects, planners, surveyors and fund-sourcing experts. It specializes in infrastructure, facilities, commercial development and grants management with public- and private-sector clients across the southeastern United States.

