Former RDA executive Walter Monsour joins CSRS Inc.
Walter Monsour, who stepped down recently under fire over funding and his salary as head of the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority and previously was a chief administrative officer to Mayor-President Kip Holden, has been hired by CSRS Inc. Established in 1978, CSRS describes itself as a firm of engineers, architects, planners, surveyors and fund-sourcing experts. It specializes in infrastructure, facilities, commercial development and grants management with public- and private-sector clients across the southeastern United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|23 hr
|Michael
|43
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Sun
|Longbow
|109
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC