Flood recovery continues for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Months after the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank resumed operations at its flooded warehouse at 10600 S. Choctaw Drive, the nonprofit is embarking on a round of extensive renovations aimed at getting its staff back into the flood-damaged building. Permits were pulled on Feb. 24 to repair the food bank's 154,000-square-foot space, which took on about four feet of water during the flood.

