Flood recovery continues for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
Months after the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank resumed operations at its flooded warehouse at 10600 S. Choctaw Drive, the nonprofit is embarking on a round of extensive renovations aimed at getting its staff back into the flood-damaged building. Permits were pulled on Feb. 24 to repair the food bank's 154,000-square-foot space, which took on about four feet of water during the flood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|23 hr
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC