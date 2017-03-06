Five children, three adults transported to hospital after crash with 18-wheeler on I-110
Eight people were injured, five of whom were children, during a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on I-110 North near Hollywood Street Tuesday night, according to Baton Rouge police and Emergency Medical Services. All eight were taken to an area hospital, said EMS spokesman Brad Harris.
