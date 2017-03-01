Firefighters control grease fire at Plank Road apartments Thursday afternoon
Firefighters were able to contain a fire started by an unattended pot of grease at the Pirates Bend Apartment Thursday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department. The unattended pot was left in the oven of an apartment at 8165 Plank Road, sparking a fire around noon that took more than an hour to control, said BRFD spokesman Mark Miles.
