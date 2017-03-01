Father sentenced to life behind bars in 5-year-old son's 2014 beating death

Advocate staff photo by ANGELA MAJOR -- East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark speaks to the press concerning the preliminary autopsy findings of Jay'v'une Bergin on Friday, August 22, 2014, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- House where Vernell Day, 36, lived at 1424 N. 48th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.