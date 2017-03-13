Executive Spotlight Q&A: Layne McDaniel, Noesis Data
Name: Layne R. McDaniel Position : President/CEO of Noesis Data LLC; president/CEO of Innovative Analytics LLC; president of the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge Foundation Age: 58 Hometown: Baton Rouge Education: Bachelor's in accounting from LSU Layne McDaniel's business operates on numbers galore, but its foundation rests upon one major cornerstone: Trust. Founded in 2005, Noesis Data is a professional data consulting firm that specializes in credit reporting, prescreen lists and portfolio reviews, among other data services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|WPWW
|20,896
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|Susan Byers
|44
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Sat
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Mar 10
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC