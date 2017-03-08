Eleven debutantes, Patriots presented at George Washington Ball
Six women and five men were presented at the 58th annual George Washington Ball on March 11 at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. Hosted by the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the theme was the 100th anniversary of American's Creed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 min
|jersey city
|20,895
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|22 hr
|simply thrilled
|4
|Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08)
|Mar 10
|ThatGirl
|52
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mar 8
|Redeemed
|110
|Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge
|Mar 7
|joshg1
|1
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Mar 6
|Michael
|43
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC