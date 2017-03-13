East Baton Rouge district attorney says no word on federal Alton Sterling announcement
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Tuesday he's heard no indication that an announcement is coming soon from federal prosecutors on whether they'll pursue criminal charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting by a Baton Rouge policeman. Moore, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon, said federal officials have told local law enforcement and political leaders that they'll receive advanced notice of the announcement in order to prepare for demonstrations or unrest that might follow the decision, echoing comments made by numerous other officials in recent months.
