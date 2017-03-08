Details on Coach O's new, 5-year deal with LSU
BATON ROUGE New LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will earn about $3.5 million according to newly-released documents. Orgeron will earn roughly $800,000 less than fired LSU coach Les Miles.
