Details on Coach O's new, 5-year deal...

Details on Coach O's new, 5-year deal with LSU

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE New LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will earn about $3.5 million according to newly-released documents. Orgeron will earn roughly $800,000 less than fired LSU coach Les Miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr jersey city 20,887
News Dr. Donald Auzine Arrives at Federal Court Phot... (May '08) 11 hr ThatGirl 52
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Wed Redeemed 110
Walk-In Clinic in Baton Rouge Mar 7 joshg1 1
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Mar 6 Michael 43
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mar 2 Why 35
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mar 2 Why 13
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC