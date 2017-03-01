Deputies investigating crash with inj...

Deputies investigating crash with injuries; Driver traveling over 100 mph, witnesses say

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are investigating a Sunday morning crash, where witnesses say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed. Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicle crash at Lovett Rd. and Sullivan Rd. in Central where a SUV was overturned.

