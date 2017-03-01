Deputies investigating crash with injuries; Driver traveling over 100 mph, witnesses say
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are investigating a Sunday morning crash, where witnesses say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed. Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicle crash at Lovett Rd. and Sullivan Rd. in Central where a SUV was overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|Longbow
|109
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|Why
|35
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mar 2
|Why
|13
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC